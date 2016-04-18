April 18 Toll Brothers Inc

* Toll brothers announces new Gibraltar Capital and Asset Management venture

* Venture will finance builders' and developers' acquisition and development of land and home sites

* Venture, which will be managed by Gibraltar, will have a total of $400 million of funding commitments

* Institutional investor,toll brothers formed separate 75/25 joint venture which bought most of gibraltar's portfolio of existing assets

* Other investments in which gibraltar owns a partial interest were not included in these transactions

* Moelis & company llc served as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to toll brothers