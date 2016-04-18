April 18 Cegid Group SA :

* Announces a block disposal project followed by a tender offer with a consortium composed of Silver Lake Partners and Altaone

* Directors of Cegid Group met to review terms and conditions of envisaged disposal by Groupama, Groupama Gan Vie and I.C.M.I. of their whole stake in Cegid Group

* Closing of block purchase will be followed by filing of a mandatory tender offer with Autorite des Marches Financiers, at a price of 62.25 euros ($70.39) per share

* Offer values 100 pct ordinary shares issued, or to be issued, of Cegid Group at 580 million euros