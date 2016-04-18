BRIEF-Sberbank Q1 net profit to RAS up 54% to RUB 155 bln
* Q1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 155 billion roubles ($2.72 billion) versus 100.44 billion roubles year ago
April 18 Psg Group Ltd
* Fy recurring headline earnings increased by 33 pct to 788 cents per share
* Dividend for year increased by 50 pct to 300 cents per share
* Fy headline earnings decreased by 19 pct to 666.2 cents per share as a result of a non-recurring headline loss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 155 billion roubles ($2.72 billion) versus 100.44 billion roubles year ago
* Seeks members' nod for issue and allotment of 88.9 million equity shares aggregating to 3 billion rupees to India government Source text: http://bit.ly/2o47OSS Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, April 7 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly weaker in dull trade on Friday as importer dollar demand and dividend payments outpaced inward remittances and dollar sales by exporters ahead of the festival session, dealers said.