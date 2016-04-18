Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
April 18 Stemcells Inc Says 6
* Stemcells inc says presents interim results from its phase ii pathway study in chronic cervical spinal cord injury
* Company expects to release detailed final 12-month results on this first open-label cohort later this quarter
* Month results from cohort i showed that muscle strength had improved in five of six patients
* Stemcells inc says four of these five patients also demonstrated improved performance on functional tasks assessing dexterity and fine motor skills
* Projecting to complete enrollment by end of september so that we can have final results in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS