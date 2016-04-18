Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
April 18 Calix Inc
* On april 14, 2016, entered into settlement in principle to resolve claims pending before delaware court of chancery and related claims
* Calix inc says litigation is relating to calix, inc.'s acquisition of occam networks, inc.
* Calix inc says total settlement consideration paid for benefit of settlement class would be $35 million
* Under settlement terms, calix would not be responsible for contributing any portion of settlement consideration - sec filing
* Calix inc says calix and defendants have denied and continue to deny each and all of claims alleged in litigation
* Did not previously accrue any estimated loss in connection with the action and, as a result of settlement, will not recognize any loss
* In connection with settlement, calix will receive approximately $4.5 million in partial recovery of costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS