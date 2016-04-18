April 18 Nikkei:

* SPK's group operating profit apparently crept above 1.6 billion yen ($14.7 million) in the year ended in March - Nikkei

* SPK is seen increasing its annual dividend for by 2 yen to 61 yen a share - Nikkei

* SPK Corp's sales for year ended in March likely grew 4 pct - Nikkei