April 18 Nikkei:

* Nihon Chouzai is expected to report an operating profit of around 10 bln yen ($91.9 million) for FY ended March 31 - Nikkei

* Nihon Chouzai sales apparently grew 20 pct to roughly 220 bln yen for fy ended march 31 - NIKKEI