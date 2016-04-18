April 18 Nikkei:

* Disco is believed to have boosted its group operating profit by 14 pct on-year to around 30.5 bln yen ($280 mln) in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei

* Disco corp's sales probably went up 1 pct to roughly 127 billion yen in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/26b6le6) Further company coverage: