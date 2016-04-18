April 18 Nikkei:

* Tokyo Seimitsu Co's Sales Probably Grew 5 Pct To About 70 Bln Yen To Slightly Exceed Existing Projection Of 68 Billion Yen For Fy - Nikkei

* Tokyo Seimitsu Co's operating profit would likely drop 1 pct, but to achieve 3 pct growth to around 12.5 bln Yen for FY - Nikkei