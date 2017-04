April 18 Novel Sunrise Investments Ltd :

* Novel Sunrise Investments Limited entered into an option agreement with Voyage Wisdom Limited

* Currently owns, controls 72.1 million common shares of Southgobi

* Option agreement provides call option and put option may be exercised by Voyage Wisdom and Novel Sunrise, respectively

* Deal for $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)