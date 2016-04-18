BRIEF-Anhui Huangshan Capsule to pay cash 1.3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
April 18 Innate Pharma SA :
* New preclinical data further supporting development of IPH4301 presented at AACR meeting
* Presented a new set of preclinical data further validating potential of its first-in-class anti-mica/b antibody IPH4301 Source text: bit.ly/1Wb4d1k Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Swiss drug prices, margins higher than elsewhere in Europe (Adds comment from company, details)
ZURICH, April 7 Galenica Sante on Friday set its offer price at 39 Swiss francs per share, as the owner of 500 Swiss pharmacies raised 1.90 billion Swiss francs ($1.89 billion) in Switzerland's biggest initial public offering in two years.