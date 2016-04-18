BRIEF-AFI Development FY net loss narrows to $47.9 million
* Says 2016 revenue for year, including proceeds from sale of trading properties, reached US$138.3 million (48.2 percent increase year-on-year)
April 18 Koninklijke Bam Groep NV :
* Graham-Bam appointed to deliver Ulster Hospital's Acute Services Block
Graham-Bam healthcare partnership, a joint venture between Graham Construction and Bam, to deliver Ulster Hospital's new 95 million pound ($135.30 million) Acute Services Block
ZURICH, April 7 Power group ABB has won an order worth around 270 million euros ($287.5 million) from British grid operator National Grid and Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE), the French network owner and operator, to connect electricity networks of France and the UK, it said on Friday. ($1 = 0.9392 euros)
