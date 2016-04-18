Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
April 18 (Reuters) -
* Realtime Immersion, Inc says it has sold $9.3 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Realtime Immersion, Inc discloses in Form D with U.S. Sec that the total offering amount was for $11.3 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1Vy03Ss (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
April 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 7 The yield on Germany's 10-year government bonds fell to a one-month low on Friday after U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase prompted a flight into safe-haven assets.