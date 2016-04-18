April 18 Encanto Potash Corp

* Encanto announces extension of share purchase warrants

* 18.4 million warrants to expire on May 4, 2016, have been extended by 2 years having new expiry date of May 4 , 2018

* Says in addition, 5.6 million warrants with current expiry dates of Oct 9, 2016 and Oct 23, 2016 have been extended by 1 year