Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
April 18 Nordstrom Inc :
* Nordstrom announces operating model improvements to better support customers' changing expectations
* Nordstrom Inc says company is expecting that approximately 350 to 400 positions will be reduced
* Nordstrom Inc says changes are estimated to generate savings of approximately $60 million in fiscal 2016
* Nordstrom Inc says positions will primarily be in its corporate center and regional support teams, and process should be completed by end of Q2
* Financial impact of strategic initiatives incorporated in company's financial outlook that was provided on february 18, 2016
* Employees whose roles are eliminated will receive separation pay and benefits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS