April 18 Calpers

* Calpers approves new real assets strategic plan

* Plan aligns real estate, infrastructure, and forestland programs, maintains existing focus and direction

* Asset class will continue to focus on investing in "high quality core assets" primarily in u.s. Markets through separate accounts

* Significant additions include hard cap on development opportunities, increased leverage monitoring measure, and a pilot real estate program

* Items for future review such as real assets benchmarks, role of forestland program, real assets allocation will be examined in 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/1U3bXSV) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)