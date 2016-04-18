April 18 Calpers
* Calpers approves new real assets strategic plan
* Plan aligns real estate, infrastructure, and forestland
programs, maintains existing focus and direction
* Asset class will continue to focus on investing in "high
quality core assets" primarily in u.s. Markets through separate
accounts
* Significant additions include hard cap on development
opportunities, increased leverage monitoring measure, and a
pilot real estate program
* Items for future review such as real assets benchmarks,
role of forestland program, real assets allocation will be
examined in 2017
Source text: (bit.ly/1U3bXSV)
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)