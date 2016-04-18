BRIEF-Okta announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 11.0 million shares priced at $17.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Lumos Pharma Inc
* Says It Has Sold $34.0 Mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Lumos Pharma Inc discloses in form D with U.S. Sec that the total offering amount was for $34.0 million Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, April 6 Brazil's securities watchdog suspended the initial public offering of Azul SA hours ahead of pricing on Thursday, saying the airline gave some investors information that was not included in the transaction's official documentation.
