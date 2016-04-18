UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 18 (Reuters) -
* Colorado Therapeutics LLC says it has sold $4.3 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Colorado Therapeutics LLC discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $4.3 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1QiGAgj (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources