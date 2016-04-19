UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 19 Lewis Group Ltd
* National credit regulator has referred Lewis' operating subsidiary, Lewis Stores Proprietary to National Consumer Tribunal for alleged breach of National Credit Act
* Referral relates to costs charged by Lewis Stores under certain maintenance agreements concluded with its customers since 2007
* Referral relates to certain club membership fees ("club fees") charged by Lewis Stores to its customers since 2007
* NCR alleges that maintenance costs and club fees were charged to customers in contravention of NCA
* NCR requests tribunal to order Lewis Stores to repay maintenance costs and club fees to customers.
* NCR further requests that tribunal restrains Lewis Stores from charging maintenance costs and club fees to customers in an unlawful manner in future and seeks certain ancillary relief
* Lewis believes that allegations are without merit. Accordingly, Lewis has instructed its legal representatives to oppose referral on its behalf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.