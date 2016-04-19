(Corrects headline to show op profit was above expectations)

April 19 Netent

* Q1 revenues increased by 33.7% to SEK 345.4 (258.3) million

* Q1 operating profit amounted to SEK 128.1 (81.8)

* Reuters poll: Netent Q1 revenues were seen at 333 million SEK, EBIT at 118 million SEK

* Repeats ambition is to achieve continued strong sales growth in 2016

