Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects headline to show op profit was above expectations)
April 19 Netent
* Q1 revenues increased by 33.7% to SEK 345.4 (258.3) million
* Q1 operating profit amounted to SEK 128.1 (81.8)
* Reuters poll: Netent Q1 revenues were seen at 333 million SEK, EBIT at 118 million SEK
* Repeats ambition is to achieve continued strong sales growth in 2016
* Repeats foresees higher costs and larger investments in 2016 than in the previous yearSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order