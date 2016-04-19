April 19 Maisons Du Monde Sas IPO-MAIS.PA:

* In view of IPO, could proceed to capital increase of about 150 to 180 million euro ($203.83 million)

* Targets 2016 sales between 800-815 million euro, 50 percent internationally toward 2020

* Will precise IPO modalities just after Q1 numbers in mid-mMy, hopes to close operation before summer - CEO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)