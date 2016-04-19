Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 19 Basware Oyj :
* Q1 net sales 34.1 million euros ($38.61 million) versus 34.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 867,000 euros versus profit 2.8 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating loss 2.7 million euros versus profit 1.1 million euros year ago
* For 2016 expects organic revenue growth of 5 percent or more for year at constant currencies
* Sees adjusted EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) around break-even in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order