April 19 Basware Oyj :

* Q1 net sales 34.1 million euros ($38.61 million) versus 34.0 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA loss 867,000 euros versus profit 2.8 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating loss 2.7 million euros versus profit 1.1 million euros year ago

* For 2016 expects organic revenue growth of 5 percent or more for year at constant currencies

* Sees adjusted EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) around break-even in 2016