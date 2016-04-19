BRIEF-GFH Financial Group says unit signs to acquire US Virginia Data Center
* Unit GFH Capital signs new investment in US Virginia-based Data Center with market value exceeding $100 million
April 19 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Inquiries about the prospects of issuing new corporate bonds
* Has mandated Pareto Securities, ABG Sundal Collier, and Swedbank as financial advisors
* Proceeds from the potential transaction are to be used for refinancing its existing corporate bonds and for Magnolia's continuous expansion
