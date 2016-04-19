Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 19 Nasdaq Helsinki:
* At the request of Siili Solutions Oyj, trading in the co's shares is to cease on First North Finland
* As from April 20 the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's official list
* The last trading day on First North Finland is April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order