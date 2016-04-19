April 19 Saga Plc

* Preliminary results

* Expectation of increased future free cash flow with lower capital required for underwriting, supporting higher dividend payout guidance of 50 pct to 70 pct

* Increase in proposed full year dividend to 7.2p, resulting in payout ratio of 57 pct of net earnings (PY: 49.5%)

* Have grown trading profit by 5.2 pct to 211 m stg, profit before tax by 54.8 pct to 176.2m stg and basic earnings per share by 54.7 pct to 13.3p.

* Have grown our core motor policies to 1,238k (2015: 1,077k), with 3.1 pct underlying policy growth and 128k policies added through our bennetts acquisition

* Delivered a 17.8 pct increase in motor trading profit to 118.3m stg (2015: 100.4m stg)

