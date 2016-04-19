April 19 MHP SA :

* Says sales of chicken meat to third parties in Q1 2016 increased by 4 pct and constituted 117,716 tonnes of chicken meat compared to 113,640 tonnes in Q1 2015

* Says overall production volumes of chicken meat in Q1 2016 increased by 11 pct and constituted 155,610 tonnes (Q1 2015: 140,370 tonnes)

* In Q1 2016 exports of chicken meat constituted 31,970 tonnes, which is 23 pct higher than in same period last year (Q1 2015: 26,050 tonnes)

* Says in Q1 sold 82,745 tonnes of sunflower oil, which was 24 pct lower than in Q1 2015

* Says Q1 meat processing products sales 8,340 tonnes versus 5,280 tonnes year ago