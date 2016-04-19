April 19 Telecom Plus Plc :

* Trading update for its financial year ending 31 March 2016.

* Confident of achieving full-year adjusted pre-tax profits of at least 54 million stg in line with previous guidance

* Total dividend guidance for year of 46 pence remains unchanged

* Cash flow remains strong, in line with management expectations, and we have taken opportunity to refinance on more favourable terms

* Welcome CMA's draft proposals to remove current restrictions on discounts, bundling, and number of tariffs each supplier can offer