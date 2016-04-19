Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 19 Telecom Plus Plc :
* Trading update for its financial year ending 31 March 2016.
* Confident of achieving full-year adjusted pre-tax profits of at least 54 million stg in line with previous guidance
* Total dividend guidance for year of 46 pence remains unchanged
* Cash flow remains strong, in line with management expectations, and we have taken opportunity to refinance on more favourable terms
* Welcome CMA's draft proposals to remove current restrictions on discounts, bundling, and number of tariffs each supplier can offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order