PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 19 Zoopla Property Group Plc
* Zoopla Property Group plc to acquire Property Software Group
* Acquisition to be earnings enhancing to adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Basic EPS in the first full financial year following completion
* Consideration of 75 million pounds on a cash-free, debt-free basis payable in cash with 47 million pounds payable on completion, 22 million pounds payable 6 months after completion and 3 million pounds payable each of 12 and 24 months after completion
* The transaction will be funded from the Group's existing cash and a £50m extension of the current debt facility it has secured from its existing lenders
* The Group will maintain its current dividend policy of 35%-45% payout ratio of the combined Group profits
* The value of PSG's gross assets was 28.2 million pounds as at 31 March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)
