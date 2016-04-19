BRIEF-GFH Financial Group says unit signs to acquire US Virginia Data Center
* Unit GFH Capital signs new investment in US Virginia-based Data Center with market value exceeding $100 million
April 19 Avanza Bank
* Q1 growth in number of customers remained strong at 26,200, an increase of 6 per cent since beginning of year to 493,800 customers
* Q1 operating income increased by 2 per cent y/y to SEK 226 million
* Q1 operating profit was SEK 115 million (115)
* Q1 net profit was stable at SEK 98 million (99)
* Says Henrik Kallen, deputy CEO, will take over as acting CEO from June 1 until a new permanent CEO is appointed and takes position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
