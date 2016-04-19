April 19 Lloyd Fonds AG :

* Posted consolidated net profit of 1.6 million euros ($1.81 million)in 2015, thus operating profitably for third consecutive year

* FY sales rose by 14 percent from 10.0 million euros to 11.4 million euros

* Cash and cash equivalents stood at around 10.2 million euros as of Dec. 31, 2015, thus rising by more than 30 percent over previous year (7.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)