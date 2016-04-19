BRIEF-GFH Financial Group says unit signs to acquire US Virginia Data Center
* Unit GFH Capital signs new investment in US Virginia-based Data Center with market value exceeding $100 million
April 19 Lloyd Fonds AG :
* Posted consolidated net profit of 1.6 million euros ($1.81 million)in 2015, thus operating profitably for third consecutive year
* FY sales rose by 14 percent from 10.0 million euros to 11.4 million euros
* Cash and cash equivalents stood at around 10.2 million euros as of Dec. 31, 2015, thus rising by more than 30 percent over previous year (7.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit GFH Capital signs new investment in US Virginia-based Data Center with market value exceeding $100 million
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.