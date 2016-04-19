April 19 Investment AB Kinnevik

* Kinnevik's board of directors proposes SEK 5 billion extraordinary cash distribution to shareholders, equal to 18 SEK/share

* Says combined with the recommended ordinary dividend of SEK 7.75 per share, shareholders will receive SEK 25.75 per share

* Says recommendation does not change Kinnevik's financial targets on capital structure and dividend policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: