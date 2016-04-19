BRIEF-GFH Financial Group says unit signs to acquire US Virginia Data Center
* Unit GFH Capital signs new investment in US Virginia-based Data Center with market value exceeding $100 million
April 19 Chelindbank :
* FY 2015 net interest income 2.15 billion roubles ($32.75 million) versus 2.36 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 profit for period 708.4 million roubles versus 374.2 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 provision for loan impairment 332.7 million roubles versus 488.2 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net fee and commission income 689.0 million roubles versus 621.0 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1S7z6lP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.6550 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit GFH Capital signs new investment in US Virginia-based Data Center with market value exceeding $100 million
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.