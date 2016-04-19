April 19 Marvipol SA :

* Its unit, Marvipol Development 1 Sp. z o.o. Sp.k, gets 35 million zloty ($9.2 million) loan from Bank Ochrony Srodowiska SA to finance, among others, its construction investment 'Central Park Ursynow'

* The loan will bear the WIBOR 1M interest rate plus the bank's margin and it has to be paid back by Dec. 31, 2018 ($1 = 3.7904 zlotys)