April 19 PC Guard SA :

* Says signs a datio in solutum agreement as a result of which Calatrava Capital SA transfers to the company 33.8 percent stake in Notebooki.pl SA

* The transfer was made as a form of repaying bonds of the nominal value of 2.3 million zlotys which born 12 pct interest per annum

* Calatrava Capital was obliged to pay 2.9 million zlotys in total ($764,100) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7952 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)