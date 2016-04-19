April 19 Fresh Market Inc
* Fresh Market Inc says entered into a settlement agreement
and limited release of claims with Jeffrey Ouellette
* Agreement, which is contingent upon court approval,
provides for a maximum gross settlement payment of no more than
$5 million
* Gross settlement assumes 100% participation by all
potential opt-ins
* Minimum payment by company under settlement agreement is
approximately $3.6 million
* Fresh Market Inc says entered into agreement to settle
previously disclosed lawsuit that was filed against co in U.S.
District Court in Connecticut
* Fresh Market Inc says company cannot assure that
settlement agreement will be approved by court or upheld if
challenged on appeal
