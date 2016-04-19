April 19 APN Promise SA :

* Acquires 6.6 percent stake in Sevenet SA following the Gdansk-based IT services provider's capital increase

* Buys 0.5 million series E shares in Sevenet for 2.5 zlotys per share, 1.3 mln zlotys in total

* Raises stake in Sevenet to 54.11 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7940 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)