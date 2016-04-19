April 19 Atco Ltd
* Atco diversifies global presence with partnership in Chile
* Says Sitrans Will Retain 50 Per Cent Ownership Of Company,
which will now operate under name Atco-Sabinco s.a.
* Atco ltd says expanding its international modular
structures business by acquiring 50 per cent ownership of
sabinco soluciones modulares s.a.
* Transaction included purchase of a land position and
provision of funds for a future manufacturing facility
* Atco ltd says acquiring 50 per cent ownership of sabinco
from sitrans servicios integrados de tranportes ltda
