BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 19 Jack Henry & Associates Inc
* Jack henry & associates says entered into a definitive agreement to sell its alogent division to antelope acquisition co, an affiliate of battery ventures
* Says financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'