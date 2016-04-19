April 19 Nictus Ltd :

* NC Tromp, managing director of company, stepped down as such, however, NC Tromp will continue to serve on board as a non-executive director

* Appointment of GR de V Tromp as executive, managing director of Nictus, with effect from 18 April 2016