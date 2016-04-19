UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 19 TomTom NV
* Says too early to judge how relationship with Volkswagen will develop over coming years - conference call
* Says Telematics and Automotive will continue to grow; Licensing expected to end up flat for FY; Consumer segment 'flattish' over FY - conference call
* Says looking at high double-digit growth in Sports segment - conference call
* Says more bullish on gross margin guidance; sees towards 3-4 bps increase compared to last year - conference call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.