UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 19 Allgemeine Gold Und Silberscheideanstalt AG :
* Proposes a dividend of 2.00 euros ($2.27) per share plus a special dividend of 1.80 euros per share
* In 2015, sales 871.3 million euros (previous year 735.3 million euros), profit before taxes 23.0 million euros, (previous year eur 23.2 million)
* FY net profit 18.4 million euros (year ago: 19.9 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.