PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 19 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group (NCSP Group) :
* Says consolidated cargo turnover in January-March 2016 grew 3.9 percent year on year and reached 37 million tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.