April 19 Esker SA :

* Q1 revenue 16.3 million euros ($18.53 million) versus 13.6 million euros year ago

* Anticipates organic growth of between 13 pct and 18 pct for all of 2016 associated with a further increase in operating profit

Cash position at March 31, 2016 is 17.8 million euros versus 15.6 million euros a year earlier