* Canada's Competition Bureau Says Closing Its Investigation
Into A Number Of Allegations Of Anti-Competitive conduct by
Google
* Allegations related to Google's online search, search
advertising and display advertising services in Canada
* Found evidence to support allegation that Google used
anti-competitive clauses in certain contracts that hurt
advertisers
* Did not find sufficient evidence of substantial lessening
or prevention of competition in market to support other
allegations
* Also consulted with international counterparts including
FTC and European Commission throughout investigation
* says in response to Bureau, Google has agreed not to
reintroduce the clauses in Canada
* Bureau conducted review of allegations that Google engaged
in conduct with intention to exclude or disadvantage competitors
