April 19 (Reuters) -

* Canada's Competition Bureau Says Closing Its Investigation Into A Number Of Allegations Of Anti-Competitive conduct by Google

* Allegations related to Google's online search, search advertising and display advertising services in Canada

* Found evidence to support allegation that Google used anti-competitive clauses in certain contracts that hurt advertisers

* Did not find sufficient evidence of substantial lessening or prevention of competition in market to support other allegations

* Also consulted with international counterparts including FTC and European Commission throughout investigation

* says in response to Bureau, Google has agreed not to reintroduce the clauses in Canada

* Bureau conducted review of allegations that Google engaged in conduct with intention to exclude or disadvantage competitors