Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 19 Easyvista SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 5.3 million euros ($6.0 million) versus 4.9 million euros a year ago
* Backlog at Q1 is 19.0 million euros versus 14.4 million euros a year ago
* Q1 in line with annual target of SaaS growth of 20-30 pct Source text: bit.ly/20Uf68u Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
