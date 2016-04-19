BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
April 19 S&P
* S&P - U.K.-based SABMiller 'A-/A-2' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* S&P - Affirmation reflects our opinion that the proposed acquisition of SABMiller by Ab InBev is likely to conclude before the end of 2016 Source - bit.ly/1VBz73U (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.