DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
April 19 (Reuters) -
* Maxi Mobility, Inc says it has sold $93.5 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Maxi Mobility, Inc discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $128.7 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1SRdztq Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------