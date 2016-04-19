April 19 Callon Petroleum Co :
* Callon Petroleum Co says deal valued at $220 million in
cash and approximately 9.3 million shares of Callon common stock
* Callon Petroleum Co says Callon Petroleum Company
announces midland basin acquisitions and establishment of a new
core operating area
* Has signed definitive agreements that increase its
exposure to an existing core operating area in a separate
transaction
* Upon closing of big star transaction, Callon will assume
operatorship of over 80 pct of acquired acreage
* Callon Petroleum Co says entered into definitive
agreements with three private entities to acquire certain assets
operated by Big Star Oil And Gas Llc
* Estimates that production from transactions will
contribute approximately 2,500 - 3,000 boe/d to full-year 2016
estimates
* Raising 2016 annual production guidance from a previous
range of 11,500 - 12,000 boe/d to 14,000 - 15,000 boe/d
* Now expects operational capital expenditures (including
facilities) of $95 - $105 million in 2016
* Intends to finance cash purchase price of deals with cash
on hand, borrowings under credit facility, proceeds of capital
markets deals
