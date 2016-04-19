April 19 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces results of preclinical
studies demonstrating enhanced immune responses and anti-tumor
activity with CPI-444, an investigational immuno-oncology
therapy
* CPI-444 effective in stimulating various immune cells,
generating anti-tumor immunity, suppressing tumor growth
* Results showed CPI-444 restored T-cell activation in vitro
in T-cells were treated with immuno-suppressive levels of
adenosine
* Begun enrolling patients in phase 1/1B clinical trial to
evaluate safety, tolerability, preliminary efficacy of CPI-444
* CPI-444 enhanced efficacy of adoptively transferred
T-cells, suppressing tumor growth and increased survival
compared with controls
* 1/1b trial to evaluate safety, tolerability, preliminary
efficacy of CPI-444 as single agent, with anti-PD-l1 in patients
with solid tumors
