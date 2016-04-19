April 19 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Proposes to grant powers to the board for a capital increase of up to 50 million euros ($56.85 million) via rights offering

* Board examined the project of transition to Mercato Telematico Azionario, on the STAR segment possibly, from AIM Italia on the Italian stock exchange

* Board examined the project of transition to Mercato Telematico Azionario, on the STAR segment possibly, from AIM Italia on the Italian stock exchange

* Sees to launch the capital increase in the context of the transition to Mercato Telematico Azionario